FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Midatech Pharma provides trading update and notice of results
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Midatech Pharma provides trading update and notice of results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma Plc:

* Midatech Pharma Plc: trading update and notice of results

* Midatech Pharma Plc - expects total gross revenues of approximately £5.2 million, a 37 pct increase from £3.8 million recorded in six months to June 2016

* Midatech Pharma - company remains on-track to deliver market expectations for full year 2017

* Midatech Pharma - anticipate similar revenue growth for H2 2017 compared to first half of year

* Midatech Pharma - sales for second half of 2016 represented 59 pct of full year gross revenues and board anticipates a similar split in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.