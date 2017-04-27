BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Middlefield Banc Corp:
* Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Qtrly net interest income increased 38.5 pct to $8.8 million
* At quarter end tier 1 capital ratio remains at 8.95 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: