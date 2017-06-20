UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20 Midland Ic&I Ltd
* Expected to record a consolidated net profit for six months ending 30 june 2017
* Expected result due to increase in number and value of non-residential sales transactions in hong kong in first five months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)