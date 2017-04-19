BRIEF-Trinseo to acquire API applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
April 19 Midland States Bancorp Inc
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
* Midland states bancorp inc - transaction is expected to close in mid-2017
* Midland states bancorp-deal remains subject to approval of Illinois Department Of Financial, Professional Regulation, approval of co's, Centrue's shareholders
* San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities