April 19 Midland States Bancorp Inc

* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation

* Midland states bancorp inc - transaction is expected to close in mid-2017

* Midland states bancorp-deal remains subject to approval of Illinois Department Of Financial, Professional Regulation, approval of co's, Centrue's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: