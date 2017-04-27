BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
April 27 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc announces leadership transition
* Rusty Cloutier's employment as president and CEO of Midsouth Bancorp Inc has been terminated
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - Troy Cloutier's employment as president and CEO of Midsouth Bank has been terminated
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - Jim Mclemore has been appointed president and CEO on an interim basis for both holding company and bank
* Mclemore will also retain his position as chief financial officer during interim period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.