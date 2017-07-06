July 6 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:
* Midsouth Bancorp - on June 30, co's unit notified office
of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of
intention to close 7 branch offices
* Midsouth Bancorp-branch closures expected to occur in
september or october of this year, subject to applicable
regulatory requirements
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - expects to record a total pre-tax
charge of approximately $790,000, which will occur during Q2 of
2017
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - on June 30, also entered branch
purchase and assumption agreement with bank of montgomery
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - branch purchase and assumption
agreement providing for sale of two Midsouth bank branch offices
Source text: (bit.ly/2tUQ2HP)
