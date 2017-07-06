July 6 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp - on June 30, co's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices

* Midsouth Bancorp-branch closures expected to occur in september or october of this year, subject to applicable regulatory requirements

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - expects to record a total pre-tax charge of approximately $790,000, which will occur during Q2 of 2017

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - on June 30, also entered branch purchase and assumption agreement with bank of montgomery

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - branch purchase and assumption agreement providing for sale of two Midsouth bank branch offices