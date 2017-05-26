May 26 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement

* Midstates petroleum company - amendment ‍removed requirement to maintain a cash collateral account at administrative agent in amount of $40 million​

* Midstates petroleum company inc - ‍amendment also moved first scheduled borrowing base redetermination from april 2018 to october 2017​