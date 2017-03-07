March 8 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
* Midstates Petroleum announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - midstates currently
plans to drill 24 to 26 wells during 2017
* Midstates Petroleum Company- has adopted 2017 capital
budget of $90 to $100 million based on a near term one rig
drilling program focused in mississippian lime
* Midstates Petroleum Company - expects to fully fund 2017
capital expenditure with internally-generated cash flow and
currently available cash
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - successor qtrly total
revenues $48.5 million
* Qtrly average daily production (boe/day) 25,259 versus
30,891
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - qtrly successor net
income $9.9 million
