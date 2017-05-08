BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
* Midstates Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Achieved total company production of 23,562 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q1 of 2017
* Focus for remainder of 2017 will continue to be on controlling costs and growing shareholder value
* Midstates Petroleum Company - to reduce downside commodity price risk and protect cash flow, Midstates reinstated a hedging program in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing