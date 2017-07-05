BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 Mig Unmobi Technology INC :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.29 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WeChs8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.