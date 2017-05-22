Taiwan stocks hit 27-year high; techs jump

TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest in 27 years on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,381.01. Earlier in the session, it hit 10,397.04, its highest since April 1990. The index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.1 percent. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherr