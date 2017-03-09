UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Migros Ticaret AS:
* Sees 2017 consolidated sales growth target at 30 - 35 percent versus 2016 (target including Tesco Kipa 10-month results)
* Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA margin at 5 - 5.5 percent (target including Tesco KIPA operations) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources