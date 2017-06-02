UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Miko International Holdings Ltd
* Quanzhou Tuoyu Trade Company Limited (as purchaser), seller and company entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal for consideration of RMB49 million
* company, Quanzhou Tuoyu Trade Co and Bright Oasis Investment Holdings entered into a subscription agreement
* Bright Oasis Investment to subscribe and co to issue convertible bonds due in 2019 of not more than RMB34.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources