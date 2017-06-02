June 2 Miko International Holdings Ltd

* Quanzhou Tuoyu Trade Company Limited (as purchaser), seller and company entered into acquisition agreement

* Deal for consideration of RMB49 million

* company, Quanzhou Tuoyu Trade Co and Bright Oasis Investment Holdings entered into a subscription agreement

* Bright Oasis Investment to subscribe and co to issue convertible bonds due in 2019 of not more than RMB34.4 million