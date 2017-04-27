April 27 Milacron Holdings Corp

* Milacron Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q1 sales rose 2.9 percent to $285.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $270.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Milacron Holdings Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $50 million

* Milacron Holdings Corp says forecasts 0% to 2% organic sales growth in 2017, which is in line with current market conditions

* Milacron Holdings Corp says FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $219 million and $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: