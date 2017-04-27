BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Milacron Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q1 sales rose 2.9 percent to $285.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $270.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Milacron Holdings Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $50 million
* Milacron Holdings Corp says forecasts 0% to 2% organic sales growth in 2017, which is in line with current market conditions
* Milacron Holdings Corp says FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $219 million and $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer