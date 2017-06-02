June 2 Milacron Holdings Corp:
* To continue making Ferromatik injection molding machines
at Malterdigen, Germany facility longer than originally
estimated
* Now anticipates production to continue at Malterdingen
facility until end of 2019
* Milacron credits need to remain operational in
Malterdingen to a full European order book to Q1 2018
* Reached an agreement with Workers Council to amend
agreements, in some cases to bring staff back that had been let
go
* Still plans to transfer manufacturing operations to new
facilities in Czech Republic but reiterates "commitment" to
Malterdingen, Germany
* Cube molds, PET, co-injection systems, automation/robotics
systems will be going through Malterdingen for testing,
customization
