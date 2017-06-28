BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
June 28 Mildef Crete Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 10
June 28 Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
June 28 The U.S. ABC television network, owned by Walt Disney Co, has settled its closely watched defamation lawsuit with Beef Products Inc over news reports on a processed beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime," both companies said on Wednesday.