BRIEF-Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Milestone Scientific Inc:
* Following successful FDA marketing clearance of the compuflo(tm) epidural instrument, Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO to lead transition to a commercially focused global medical device company
* Milestone Scientific Inc - Leonard Osser will continue as a member of board of directors and director of China operations of milestone scientific