June 7 Milestone Scientific Inc:

* Milestone Scientific-entered into agreement in connection with sale of 40pct percent interest in Milestone China Ltd to unaffiliated U.S. domiciled purchaser

* Milestone Scientific Inc - purchase price for shares is $1.4 million, with $125,000 payable at closing and a non-interest bearing $1.3 million promissory note