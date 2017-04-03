April 3 Milestone Scientific Inc

* Milestone Scientific reports 10% increase in revenue for fiscal 2016

* Milestone Scientific Inc - believe still on track to receive regulatory marketing clearance in U.S. for epidural instrument in first half of 2017

* Milestone Scientific Inc - "deferred over $1 million in sales due a delayed payment in Q4, which we expect to record in 2017"

* Milestone Scientific Inc - with completion of clinical trials for epidural instrument, expect burn rate of medical subsidiary will be further reduced