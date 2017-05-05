May 5 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc:

* In constant currency, Q1 group revpar grew by 4.6% with increases in both occupancy and average room rate

* Qtrly profit before tax fell by £5m or 27.8% for period

* Group revenue improved during first three months of 2017, particularly in London and New Zealand

* Poor performance in US region especially New York, remains a concern.

* Addressing issues contributing to under-performance in US region

* Immediate focus is on US management structure, which is currently under review

* Q1 total revenue in reported currency grew 16.1 percent to £223m