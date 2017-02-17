Feb 17 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* Additional board changes

* Retirement of Nicholas George

* Nicholas George has decided to retire from board with effect as of May 5 2017

* Whilst search for a permanent CEO continues, Tan Kian Seng, will assume position of interim group CEO of company on March 1 2017