a day ago
BRIEF-Millicom says terminates agreement with Wari to sell Senegal unit
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 31, 2017 / 5:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Millicom says terminates agreement with Wari to sell Senegal unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Millicom terminates agreement with Wari and signs agreement to sell its Senegal business

* Says has exercised its right to terminate its agreement to sell its Tigo operations in Senegal to Wari Group

* Says has signed an agreement to sell its Senegal operations to a consortium consisting of NJJ, Sofima (telecom investment vehicle managed by Axian group) and Teyliom group, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

