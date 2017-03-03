March 3 Millicom
* Says Millicom and Airtel sign agreement to combine
operations in Ghana
* Says both companies to have equal ownership and governance
rights in combined entity
* Says joint entity would be number 2 operator with nearly
10 million customers, including over 5.6 million data customers
* Says the transaction is subject to obtaining approvals
from the relevant authorities in Ghana and the satisfaction of
customary closing conditions
