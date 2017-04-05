April 5 Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 66.6 million yen in total from March 1 to March 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 10, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 320,000 shares for 181.3 million yen in total as of March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tVzX5q

