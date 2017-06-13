June 13 MiMedx Group Inc:

* Announced presentation of clinical data showing that use of AmnioFix around colorectal anastomoses can reduce post-operative leak rates

* Data showed use of AmnioFix, MiMedx's surgical DHACM, around colorectal anastomoses can reduce post-operative leak rates