Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 23 Mimedx Group Inc
* Mimedx announces 2016 record results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $69.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $69.5 million to $72.5 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 30 to 36 percent
* Mimedx group inc sees adjusted EPS for 2017 to be in range of $0.31 to $0.33
* Says 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to be in range of 21% to 23% of revenue
* Q1 revenue view $69.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $302.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mimedx Group Inc - co authorized an additional increase of $10 million to share repurchase program, bringing total authorized to date to $86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.