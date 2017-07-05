BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 MiMedx Group Inc:
* MiMedx agreement with AvKARE expires as planned following completion of contract wind-down
* MiMedx and AvKARE began planning wind-down of contract in 2015, leading up to final expiration of contract on June 30, 2017
* Says expect final process related to inventory buy back will be completed within next 90 days, in accordance with contract
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016