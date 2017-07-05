July 5 MiMedx Group Inc:

* MiMedx agreement with AvKARE expires as planned following completion of contract wind-down

* MiMedx and AvKARE began planning wind-down of contract in 2015, leading up to final expiration of contract on June 30, 2017

* Says expect final process related to inventory buy back will be completed within next 90 days, in accordance with contract