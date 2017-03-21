BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
March 21 Minco Plc:
* Possible offer
* It is in discussions with dalradian resources regarding possible disposal of its 2% net smelter return royalty on curraghinalt gold deposit
* Disposal in return for issue of 15.5 million new Dalradian shares in total
* Possible offer would be on for every 1 Minco share 0.0243 new Dalradian share
