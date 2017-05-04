BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 4 Mind Cti Ltd
* Mind cti reports first quarter 2017 results, mind cti to host annual meeting of shareholders
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $4.5 million versus $4.6 million
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film