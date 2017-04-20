April 20 Mindtree Ltd:

* March quarter consol net profit 972 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.05 billion rupees

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 3 per share

* March quarter consol income from software services 13.18 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year 1.33 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from software services 13.20 billion rupees

* Says 328 active clients as of March 31, 2017

* Says quarterly annualized attrition is at 13.2% Source text: bit.ly/2pV9EVU Further company coverage: