April 26 Hsn Inc

* Mindy Grossman to step down as ceo of hsni after transition period

* Grossman's resignation will be effective on may 24, 2017

* Grossman will not stand for election to board of directors at annual meeting of shareholders on may 24

* HSN Inc - board has retained a national search firm to assist with search for a successor to Grossman that will include both internal, external candidates