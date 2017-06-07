UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 7 Minera IRL Ltd-
* Minera IRL seeks arbitration regarding bridge financing
* Minera IRL Ltd says has obtained an order from superior court of justice of lima as a precautionary measure to preserve value of company's assets
* Minera IRL - order temporarily suspends enforcement proceedings against co due to expiry of repayment period for us$70 million bridge loan granted by cofide
* Minera IRL -requested meeting with members of corporación financiera de desarrollo board to reach agreement for extension of bridge loan payment term
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India
* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO