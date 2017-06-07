June 7 Minera IRL Ltd-

* Minera IRL seeks arbitration regarding bridge financing

* Minera IRL Ltd says has obtained an order from superior court of justice of lima as a precautionary measure to preserve value of company's assets

* Minera IRL - order temporarily suspends enforcement proceedings against co due to expiry of repayment period for us$70 million bridge loan granted by cofide

* Minera IRL -requested meeting with members of corporación financiera de desarrollo board to reach agreement for extension of bridge loan payment term