BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Mineral Hill Industries Ltd:
* Update on mineral Hill's Oil & Natural gas project
* Mineral Hill Industries - agreement signed with a Danish based financial services co to assist with issue of bond created to develop opl-236 project
* Mineral Hill Industries- there have been discussions with 2 institutional investors which would involve investment of between $60-70m for 10-year term
* Mineral Hill Industries Ltd - us based insurance company has completed due diligence, is expected that they will confirm that they will insure bond
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016