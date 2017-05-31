May 31 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva announces amended agreement for MIN-202 in
insomnia
* Janssen cash payments to Minerva of up to $70 million,
including $30 million upfront
* Minerva phase 2 development payments totaling $13 million
to be waived
* All shares in co held by an affiliate of Janssen to be
repurchased at par value
* under amended agreement, Minerva will gain global
strategic control of development of MIN-202 to treat insomnia
* Will retain its current rights to MIN-202 as adjunctive
therapy for major depressive disorder
* Amendment and stock repurchase are conditional upon
closing of pending acquisition of Actelion
