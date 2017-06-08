June 8 Mineworx Technologies:

* Mineworx Technologies - joint collaboration with Enviroleach technologies for construction of an modular e-waste processing plant/facility

* Mineworx Technologies-e-waste plant/facility is designed to process up to 2,500 tonnes per annum of printed circuit board assemblies based e-waste material

* Mineworx Technologies - plant currently under construction at co's facility in Coquitlam, BC, Canada & is expected to be operational by end of q4, 2017