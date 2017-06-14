BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 Mineworx Technologies Ltd
* MINEWORX ANNOUNCES E-WASTE JOINT VENTURE WITH ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES
* JOINT VENTURE WILL BE BASED ON 20% OF NET PROFITS PAYABLE TO MINEWORX
* ENVIROLEACH WILL BE MANAGER OF PARTNERSHIP
* CO WILL GRANT ENVIROLEACH EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO USE PATENT PENDING HM X-MILL TECHNOLOGY IN E-WASTE PROCESSING SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.