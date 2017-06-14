June 14 Mineworx Technologies Ltd

* MINEWORX ANNOUNCES E-WASTE JOINT VENTURE WITH ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES

* JOINT VENTURE WILL BE BASED ON 20% OF NET PROFITS PAYABLE TO MINEWORX

* ENVIROLEACH WILL BE MANAGER OF PARTNERSHIP

* CO WILL GRANT ENVIROLEACH EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO USE PATENT PENDING HM X-MILL TECHNOLOGY IN E-WASTE PROCESSING SOLUTIONS