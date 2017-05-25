May 25 Mingyuan Medicare Development Co Ltd

* Refers to plaintiff guangwei worldwide applying for a declaration that annual general meeting of co held on 20 may was invalid

* Court observed orders were self-executing in nature & in terms & no issue as to enforceability of such orders in hk

* On 22 may,deputy high court judge dismissed injunctions application and allowed strikeout application

* Costs of 2 applications be paid by guangwei to defendants

* Plaintiff also applied for a declaration that all directors of current board be restrained to act and exercise power as directors of co

