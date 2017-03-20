March 20 Minmetals Land Ltd:

* Massive Leader Limited (unit of co) as borrower, company as guarantor, and certain banks as lenders entered into a facility agreement

* Agreement for a 5.5-year secured term loan facility in principal amount of HK$5.5 billion

* Loan facility to refinance part of land premium paid by borrower in respect of acquisition of Yau Tong Inland lot No. 44