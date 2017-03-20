BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 20 Minmetals Land Ltd:
* Massive Leader Limited (unit of co) as borrower, company as guarantor, and certain banks as lenders entered into a facility agreement
* Agreement for a 5.5-year secured term loan facility in principal amount of HK$5.5 billion
* Loan facility to refinance part of land premium paid by borrower in respect of acquisition of Yau Tong Inland lot No. 44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
