April 28 Mint Corp:
* Mint enters into debt restructuring agreement in principle
* Mint - entered into non-binding term sheet with gravitas
financial ,holders of substantially all series a debentures, all
of series c debentures
* Mint Corp - term sheet provides for a restructuring of
debt owing to senior debentureholders
* Mint Corp - mint has announced its inability to make
payments on series a, series b and series c debentures
* Mint Corp - under term sheet, debt under series a and
series c debentures owed to senior debentureholders is to be
replaced by $20 million of debt
* Mint Corp - new debt is to mature on December 31, 2021 and
bear interest at 10% per annum
* Mint Corp - senior debentureholders will also receive 17.3
million common shares of mint, 11.7 million common share
purchase warrants of mint
* Mint Corp - senior debentureholders will also receive
subscription receipts to acquire 16 million common shares of
mint for no additional consideration
* Mint - each warrant to be exercisable after 2 years and on
or before maturity date of new debt for 1 common share of mint
at exercise price of $0.10
