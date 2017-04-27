April 27 Minth Group Ltd-

* Chin jong hwa resumes his position as chairman of board and an executive director and assumes position as ceo of company

* Shi jian hui will resign as an executive director, chairman of board and ceo of company

* Bao jian ya will resign from her position as an executive director