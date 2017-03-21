UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Minth Group Ltd-
* Fy profit attributable to owners of company increased by approximately 35.2% to approximately rmb1,719.1 million
* Fy revenue increased by approximately 22.8% to approximately rmb9,400.0 million
* Proposed final dividend amounted to hkd0.680 per share
* "global automotive industry is expected to post a steady growth momentum in 2017"
* Looking ahead to global conventional automotive industry in 2017, Chinese market could maintain a relatively steady growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources