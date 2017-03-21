March 21 Minth Group Ltd-

* Fy profit attributable to owners of company increased by approximately 35.2% to approximately rmb1,719.1 million

* Fy revenue increased by approximately 22.8% to approximately rmb9,400.0 million

* Proposed final dividend amounted to hkd0.680 per share

* "global automotive industry is expected to post a steady growth momentum in 2017"

* Looking ahead to global conventional automotive industry in 2017, Chinese market could maintain a relatively steady growth