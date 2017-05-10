BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 miRagen Therapeutics Inc
* miRagen Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.60
* Q1 revenue $500,000 versus $900,000
* miRagen Therapeutics Inc says MRG-106 clinical data to be presented at ASCO in June 2017
* miRagen Therapeutics Inc says cash balance sufficient to fund operations through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.