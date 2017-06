May 25 Mirasol Resources Ltd

* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina

* La Curva agreement grants ogc option to acquire, in five stages, up to a 75% interest in project

* Agreement also requires OGC to make a first year commitment of $1.25 million in exploration expenditures