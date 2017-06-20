June 20 Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$100.21 million versus HK$83.4 million

* Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$0.1 million for the year ended 31 March 2017, down 99.5 percent

* Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017