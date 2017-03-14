March 14 Mirna Therapeutics Inc
* Mirna therapeutics reports financial results for the
fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Mirna therapeutics inc - engaged a financial advisor and
has been pursuing activities to identify and evaluate strategic
alternatives
* Mirna therapeutics inc - pursuing activities to identify
and evaluate strategic alternatives, including a possible merger
or sale of company
* Mirna therapeutics inc - qtrly net loss attributable to
common stockholders $8.7 million versus $8.9 million
* Mirna therapeutics - strategic process is active and
ongoing and co is pursuing discussions with third parties on a
range of potential transactions
* Mirna therapeutics- expects to incur additional
restructuring charges under u.s. Gaap of about $0.3 million
through six months ended june 30, 2017
