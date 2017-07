July 12 (Reuters) - Mirrabooka Investment Closed Fund :

* FY prelim net profit attributable to members was $7.6 million, down 14.4 pct from previous corresponding period

* FY revenue from operating activities was $9.4 million, 8.7 pct down

* Interim dividend for 2017 financial year was 3.5 cents per share fully franked

* Declares final dividend of 6.5 cents per share fully franked, plus 4 cents per share special dividend, fully franked