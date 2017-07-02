BRIEF-Magellan Financial says plans to launch new investment vehicle
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
July 3 Mirvac Group
* Mirvac sells a 50% interest in 664 collins street, Melbourne-mgr.ax
* Total consideration for 50 per cent interest of completed development is $138 million
* MSREI will fund 50 per cent of total development costs throughout construction period
* Entered into an agreement with an investment vehicle sponsored by morgan stanley real estate investing
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure said on Monday he had resigned as a partner at the venture capital firm 500 Startups, and another partner at the firm said later that she had quit due to the way sexual harassment allegations were handled.