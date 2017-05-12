May 12 Misonoza Theatrical Corp:

* Says it has named Takeshi Ogasawara as the new Chairman of the Board in the company

* Says it has also named Toshiaki Miyazaki as the new President of the company, to replace Takeshi Ogasawara

* Effective date June 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lkhEKw

