June 2 Misonoza Theatrical Corp

* Says it will issue 602,000 new shares at the price of 500 yen per share, or for 301 million yen in total, through private placement

* Says payment date on June 20

* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and operating fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sFWZyX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)