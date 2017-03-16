BRIEF-Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
March 16 Mistras Group Inc
* Mistras Group announces results for period ended december 31, 2016
* Mistras Group Inc - total revenues for 2017 are expected to be between $670 million to $700 million
* Mistras Group Inc - net income for 2017 is expected to range from $20 million to $23 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.78
* Mistras Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $20 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.