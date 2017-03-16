March 16 Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras Group announces results for period ended december 31, 2016

* Mistras Group Inc - total revenues for 2017 are expected to be between $670 million to $700 million

* Mistras Group Inc - net income for 2017 is expected to range from $20 million to $23 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.78

* Mistras Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $20 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12